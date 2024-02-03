Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Advocates for Troop Withdrawal Amid U.S. Airstrikes

In the wake of U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a recent independent after departing from the Democrats, reiterated his position on the removal of American troops from the Middle East.

This comes as a retaliation for an attack in Jordan, which claimed the lives of three U.S. service members. Kennedy Jr., whose campaign is centered around 'unwinding empire,' underscored in a social media statement the urgency to extract 'unwelcome ground troops' from the region while maintaining only those bases accepted by local nations.

President Joe Biden affirmed that he directed the military strikes against targets associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its allied militias. While the U.S. does not seek conflict, Biden stated, it will respond decisively to threats. In response, Kennedy Jr. argued that to evade conflict, it's imperative that U.S. troops are withdrawn, labeling them as 'indefensible targets.'

Other Political Voices Join the Call

Former Rep. Justin Amash, who is contemplating a Senate bid, and Republican Rep. Tim Burchett joined Kennedy Jr. in advocating for the retraction of U.S. forces from war zones. They argued that it's vital to protect these forces and uphold the Constitution. Kennedy Jr. further underscored the need for diplomatic solutions and the cessation of the cycle of military interventions in the region. He proposed a comprehensive plan for troop withdrawal that includes backing local governments and international peacekeeping efforts.