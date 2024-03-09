Robert De Niro Champions Joe Biden for 2024, Labels Trump 'A Total Monster’' in Candid Interview

Amidst the bustling political landscape, Robert De Niro fervently voiced his support for Joe Biden as the beacon of hope for the 2024 presidential election, starkly opposing the prospect of Donald Trump's re-election. In a recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, the acclaimed actor did not mince words, describing a potential Trump victory as 'the nightmare' and championing Biden as the key to restoring 'normalcy' in America.

Advertisment

Hollywood's Political Stand

De Niro, known for his legendary roles and outspoken political views, articulated a strong preference for Biden over Trump, suggesting that the former vice president embodies the ideals and values America strives for. Reflecting on the aftermath of the 2016 election, De Niro expressed his disbelief and discomfort, labeling Trump as a 'total monster' devoid of any redeemable qualities. His disdain for Trump was palpable, as he admitted he could never portray him in any acting role, citing a complete lack of 'any good in him.'

Trump's Remarks

Advertisment

Trump also launched a belated attack last year, branding the Oscar-winning actor a 'total loser' and criticizing his acting talents. Trump's rebuttal, filled with personal jibes, aimed to discredit De Niro's professional achievements and personal life. This exchange highlights the ongoing tension between Trump and various Hollywood figures, underscoring the deep divisions within American society.

De Niro's Political Activism and Future Outlook

Aside from his criticisms of Trump, De Niro has been vocal about the potential dangers of a Trump re-election, including the heightened risk of war and the unprecedented possibility of a third term. His political activism, coupled with his cinematic legacy, positions him as a significant cultural figure in the ongoing political discourse. As the 2024 election approaches, De Niro's endorsement of Biden signals his commitment to a vision of America that aligns with democratic values and social justice.

Advertisment

As the political arena heats up, Robert De Niro's impassioned plea for normalcy and his stark warning against the 'nightmare' of a Trump presidency resonate with many. His advocacy for Joe Biden not only reflects his personal convictions but also underscores the critical role of celebrity influence in shaping public opinion and political outcomes. As Americans ponder their choices for the upcoming election, De Niro's words serve as a powerful reminder of the stakes involved in the battle for the soul of the nation.