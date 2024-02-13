Robert Badinter: Honoring a Champion of Human Rights and the Abolition of the Death Penalty

On February 13, 2024, the Montpellier Court of Appeal pays tribute to a man who changed the course of history. Robert Badinter, former Minister of Justice, and a tireless advocate for human rights, will be honored in an event attended by the heads of court, the president of the Bar Association of Montpellier, and the dean of the law faculty. An enlightening speech will take place in the Salle des Pas Perdus, followed by a moment of reflection on the courtyard steps.

The Life of Robert Badinter: A Beacon of Justice

Born in 1928, Robert Badinter's life has been a testament to the pursuit of justice and human rights. As a lawyer, he defended high-profile cases, including that of Roger Bontems, a convicted murderer who was granted presidential clemency following Badinter's impassioned plea. This case would serve as a catalyst for Badinter's lifelong crusade against capital punishment.

Abolishing the Death Penalty: A Landmark Victory

In 1981, Badinter was appointed Minister of Justice by President François Mitterrand. True to his convictions, he made it his mission to abolish the death penalty in France. With unwavering determination, he presented a bill to the National Assembly, arguing that capital punishment was a violation of human dignity. On September 18, 1981, the bill was passed, marking a monumental victory for human rights.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Service

Following his tenure as Minister of Justice, Badinter continued his work in national and international bodies, championing justice and the rule of law. He notably opposed Turkey's accession to the European Union, citing concerns over human rights violations. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in drafting the Ohrid Agreement in the Republic of Macedonia, helping to bring an end to the armed conflict.

Today, as we gather at the Montpellier Court of Appeal, we honor Robert Badinter's legacy and his unwavering commitment to justice. His work serves as a reminder that the pursuit of human rights is an ongoing endeavor, and that each of us has a role to play in shaping a more just and equitable world. As we reflect on the steps of the courtyard, let us be inspired by Badinter's life and carry forward his mission with renewed determination and hope.

