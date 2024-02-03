Robby Starbuck's 'The War On Children': A Documentary Unveiling a Perceived Assault on Youth

When political commentator and filmmaker, Robby Starbuck, set out to create his latest documentary, "The War On Children," he had one mission in mind: to unveil what he perceives as a calculated effort by the Left to sexualize and indoctrinate children. His feature-length film, now available on Elon Musk's social media platform, X, presents a compelling narrative drawn from interviews with a diverse array of individuals who share his concerns.

Voices of Concern

In his documentary, Starbuck has assembled a chorus of voices, each expressing alarm over the perceived sexualization of children and the influence of radical gender ideology on youth. Among them are Riley Gaines, Chaya Raichik, Seth Gruber, Layla Jane, and Senator Rand Paul. Their testimonies form the backbone of Starbuck's argument, providing a multifaceted view of his central thesis.

X: A Platform for Truth

In choosing to release his documentary on platform X, Starbuck has paid tribute to the environment that Elon Musk has created on the social media site. Starbuck lauds X as a space where meaningful debates can take place and the truth can prosper. It's a decision that aligns with his own commitment to unearthing and presenting what he believes to be the unvarnished truth.

Support and Access

"The War On Children" is available for a fee on platform X, and can also be rented through the Rumble or MoviesPlus apps. In addition to these platforms, Starbuck encourages donations to support future projects of a similar vein. He is also working to arrange screenings of the documentary at churches, broadening its reach and deepening its impact.

In producing "The War On Children," Robby Starbuck has ignited a conversation that he hopes will wake up the masses and save the next generation. It's a conversation that promises to be as illuminating as it is contentious, and one that will undoubtedly continue to resonate in the days and months to come.