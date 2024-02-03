Robby Starbuck Exposes Alleged Left's Indoctrination of Children in New Documentary

In a bold move to shed light on the alleged indoctrination of children, political commentator Robby Starbuck has released a documentary titled 'The War On Children.' The film attempts to expose what it perceives as the Left's efforts to sexualize and program children via various channels, including education and social media. The documentary articulates the claim that far-left activists are waging a cultural war against children, striving to mold them to align with 'woke' ideologies.

The Voices Behind the Film

Robby Starbuck's film features interviews with prominent figures such as Riley Gaines, Chaya Raichik, Seth Gruber, Layla Jane, and Senator Rand Paul. These individuals have been vocal critics of the sexualization of children and the propagation of radical gender ideologies. Their interviews in 'The War On Children' serve as a conduit for their perspectives, offering viewers a deeper insight into their concerns and the reasons behind their stance.

The Platform and its Significance

The film found its release on a platform owned by tech tycoon Elon Musk. Starbuck lauds Musk for providing a space that fosters meaningful debates and truth dissemination. This strategic choice of platform underscores the perceived scarcity of spaces for dissenting voices and the ongoing struggle for free speech in an era marked by cancel culture and de-platforming.

Risk and Reward

Starbuck emphasizes that many of the people featured in the documentary risked their social media accounts and public reputation to bring these issues to public attention. The film can be accessed by subscribing to Starbuck's account for a fee and is also available for rent through various apps. Alongside the announcement of the film, Starbuck encourages donations to support future projects and to facilitate screenings of the documentary at churches. A trailer for 'The War On Children' is available for viewing, offering a glimpse into the film.