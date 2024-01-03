en English
Elections

Roanoke City Council Anticipates Major Changes Amidst Gun Violence Challenges

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 pm EST
Roanoke City Council Anticipates Major Changes Amidst Gun Violence Challenges

The political landscape of Roanoke is set for a significant shift following the November 2024 elections, with at least two incumbent city council members, including Trish White-Boyd, deciding not to seek reelection. This announcement, coupled with Mayor Sherman Lea’s prior decision to step down, paints a picture of forthcoming change for the city council.

Trish White-Boyd: A Legacy of Service

Trish White-Boyd, a dedicated member of the Democratic Party, began her term in 2021. After an unsuccessful campaign for state Senate against incumbent Sen. David Suetterlein, she chose to refocus her efforts on community service organizations rather than seeking another term on the council. Despite this decision, White-Boyd is keen to maximize the impact of her remaining year in office. Key decisions on development plans for the Evans Spring and Greater Deyerle areas are still on her agenda.

Future of the Roanoke City Council

The impending departure of White-Boyd and Mayor Lea leaves room for new blood in the council. Democratic Councilman Luke Priddy and independent Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, both incumbents whose terms are expiring, are still weighing their options. While Priddy is delaying his decision, Reynolds is discussing the matter with her family and plans to announce her intentions soon. Vice Mayor Joe Cobb is considering filling the mayoral vacancy.

Emerging Candidates and Ongoing Challenges

As the old guard prepares to step down, aspiring politicians like Phazhon Nash are gearing up for their own campaigns. Nash is already organizing a campaign kickoff event, signaling a new wave of candidates ready to take up the mantle. Yet, the new council will inherit a city grappling with gun violence. A recent report presented to the council highlighted a worrying 45 percent increase in homicides between 2022 and 2023, with the majority linked to shootings. The council, in collaboration with the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, will need to continue implementing and refining strategies to curtail this trend.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

