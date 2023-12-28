en English
Economy

Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:11 am EST
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures

Ro Khanna, a Democratic representative from California, has urged Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve, to lower interest rates. Khanna warns that failure to take this action could significantly contribute to former President Donald Trump’s potential re-election. He contends that the inflation currently experienced is largely due to supply shocks, not monetary policy. This plea comes at a time when the Fed has indicated potential future rate cuts, following a period of steady rates despite previous inflation-addressing increases.

The Economy’s Role in the 2024 Elections

The Federal Reserve, an independent federal agency, is set to face intense political pressure as it navigates the 2024 elections. The state of the economy, especially its potential ‘soft landing’ success, will undeniably play a crucial role in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Despite recent rate increases, unemployment has remained low, and optimism about the U.S. economy achieving a ‘soft landing’ without plunging into a recession is growing.

Khanna’s Stance and the Fed’s Response

Khanna criticizes the Fed’s attempts to combat inflation through higher interest rates, arguing it could send the economy tumbling into a recession. Instead, he points to supply shocks as a primary cause of inflation, a sentiment echoed by economist Paul Krugman. In response to improving signs of inflation, such as the fall of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index to 2.6 percent, the Fed has held rates steady in recent meetings. However, there have been indications of potential rate cuts in the future.

Fed’s Independence Under Political Pressure

The Fed, under the stewardship of Jerome Powell, has historically maintained its independence, even amidst the pressures applied during Trump’s presidency. Despite calls from progressives for a more liberal chair amidst rising inflation, President Biden reappointed Powell in 2021. Under Powell, the federal rate reached a two-decade high through a series of rate hikes. As the 2024 elections approach, the Fed’s independence and its handling of the economy will come under the spotlight.

Economy Politics United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

