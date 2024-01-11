RNC Spokesperson Advocates GOP Strategy Revision for 2024 Elections

In an enlightening discussion on ‘Fox Across America,’ Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, the RNC National Spokesperson, underscored the urgency for the Republican Party to revise its strategy leading up to the 2024 elections. This call to adaptation and refinement stems from the party’s aspiration to sidestep the losses encountered during the 2022 midterms.

Candidacy Experience and Strategic Insights

Gilbert’s viewpoint is not just a matter of being a spokesperson. Her insights are grounded in her personal experience, having stood as a Republican nominee in Ohio’s 13th congressional district in 2022. She strongly emphasized the need for effective messaging and meeting voters in their comfort zones.

Engaging the Younger Demographics

One of the demographic sectors Gilbert highlighted was the younger audience, which is less likely to consume traditional media outlets like Fox News or CNN. To captivate this set of voters, she proposed the utilization of online platforms, a space where they are more active and receptive.

Adopting Early Voting Despite Reservations

Another significant point Gilbert stressed was the necessity for Republicans to partake in early voting. Despite her previous reservations about this practice, she acknowledged the need to match the Democrats’ strategies, which have successfully employed early voting in the past.

Prior to her role as an RNC spokesperson, Gilbert was part of the advisory board with the RNC chairwoman and the party, where she actively contributed to strategizing for improvements. The podcast also hinted at an opportunity to pre-order a book by an individual named Jimmy, although details about the book remained undisclosed.

Repercussions of Christie’s Exit and Haley’s Potential Surge

The 2024 Republican primary has witnessed a significant shift with Chris Christie’s exit. Political experts predict a potential benefit for Nikki Haley, with surveys indicating she’s closing the polling gap with Trump in New Hampshire. Christie’s departure might result in a less splintered support for Trump alternatives, potentially leading to an 8-10 point bounce for Haley in New Hampshire polls. Despite the challenges, Haley is making strides in the lead-up to the primary. While many of Christie’s supporters might lean towards Haley, there’s no guarantee Christie will campaign for these voters to favor Haley or any other candidate. The race is shaping up to be a contest between Republicans and independents, with the field consolidating around Nikki Haley.