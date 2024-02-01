RNC Condemns Biden Administration's Immigration Policies, Citing Security Concerns

In a significant political development, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has launched a fervent offensive against the Biden administration's immigration policies. The RNC passed a resolution that lambasts these policies, especially highlighting the perceived national security threat from 'Chinese military-aged men' entering the United States illegally.

Allegations of a 'Systematic Illegal Alien Invasion'

The resolution alleges a 'massive and systematic illegal alien invasion,' purportedly facilitated by the Biden administration. The RNC contends that this situation presents a substantial risk of sabotage, a concern amplified by the amplified encounters with Chinese immigrants. The resolution, endorsed by 48 RNC members from 23 states, advocates for empowering state and local law enforcement to arrest and detain illegal immigrants until U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) takes them into custody.

Criticizing the Easing of Vetting Procedures

The Biden administration faces key criticism in the resolution for allegedly relaxing vetting procedures for Chinese illegal immigrants. The number of interview questions has reportedly been reduced from around 40 to a mere five. This policy change comes in the wake of approximately 35,000 Chinese illegal immigrants being encountered by Border Patrol agents at the U.S. border since 2022.

Disagreeing with Policy Changes

The resolution expresses disagreement with the termination of the 'remain in Mexico' policy and the revival of the 'catch and release' policy. The RNC supports H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, a legislative proposal aiming to curb illegal immigration through measures such as completing the border wall and reinstating the 'remain in Mexico' policy.

Call for Deportation and Highlighting Human Suffering

The RNC also calls for the immediate deportation of illegal immigrant asylum applicants who fail to show up at their court hearings. The resolution underscores the pain inflicted by illegal immigration, including human trafficking and child abuse. The chief sponsor of the resolution, Solomon Yue, an Oregon RNC committeeman and naturalized U.S. citizen from China, voiced his concerns over the security threat posed by the surge in illegal immigration.