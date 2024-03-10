RMAFC Critiques High Governance Cost, Endorses Oronsanye Report for Economic Growth

In a recent declaration, the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) pinpointed the high cost of governance as a significant barrier to Nigeria's economic growth, advocating for the implementation of the Oronsanye Report. This move, announced by the federal government, aims to streamline government agencies, parastatals, and commissions, potentially unlocking funds for critical infrastructure and services. The commission's insights shed light on the complex interplay between governance efficiency and national prosperity.

The RMAFC has long warned against the unsustainable high cost of governance in Nigeria, attributing it to an expensive presidential system, a bloated bureaucracy, and widespread corruption. These factors not only drain the country's resources but also stifle investment, industrial expansion, and the development of the real sectors of the economy. The commission's spokesperson, Nwachukwu Christian, emphasized that a competent and cost-effective management system is indispensable for maximizing national resources to benefit all citizens. The adoption of the Oronsanye Committee Report, which suggests significant restructuring and rationalization of federal agencies, is seen as a critical step towards addressing these challenges.

Optimism Toward the Oronsanye Report

President Bola Tinubu's administration has embraced the Oronsanye Report as a blueprint for reducing administrative costs and reallocating resources to infrastructure projects that directly benefit the Nigerian populace. The report, which recommends slashing the number of statutory agencies and merging or scrapping others, could lead to substantial savings in administrative costs. Nwachukwu praised the administration's commitment to the report, highlighting its potential to significantly reduce governance costs and free up funds for infrastructural development, ultimately improving the lives of Nigerian citizens.

Alongside structural adjustments, the RMAFC has lauded the current fiscal and monetary reforms under President Tinubu's leadership. Prioritizing price and exchange rate stability is deemed essential for sustainable economic growth and safeguarding the livelihoods of Nigerians. By effectively implementing the Oronsanye Report and continuing with ongoing structural reforms, Nigeria aims to achieve a more stable exchange rate, control inflation, and foster a more business-friendly environment. These efforts are vital for addressing the country's economic challenges, including the deepening cost of living crisis and the high inflation rate.

As Nigeria embarks on this journey of economic transformation, the comprehensive overhaul suggested by the RMAFC, coupled with the wholehearted adoption of the Oronsanye Report, offers a beacon of hope. By addressing the root causes of inefficiency and wasteful spending, the nation can pave the way for a more prosperous future, where resources are allocated judiciously to create a thriving, inclusive economy.