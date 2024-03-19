RLJP Chief Pashupati Paras Resigns from Cabinet, Mulls Joining Opposition Over Bihar Seat Row

In a significant political development, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president Pashupati Kumar Paras announced his resignation from the Union Cabinet on March 19, citing dissatisfaction with the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. This move has sparked speculations about a potential shift in the state's political alliances as Paras engages in discussions with the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Breaking Point: Seat-Sharing Dispute

The rift within the NDA came to the forefront after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its seat-sharing pact, sidelining RLJP by allocating seats to Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Pashupati Paras, who aspired to contest from the Hajipur constituency—a seat historically held by his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan—voiced his discontent, labeling the decision as unjust and reflective of disregard towards his party. The ensuing controversy has not only highlighted the internal discord within the NDA but also underscored the complexities of coalition politics in Bihar.

Political Realignments on the Horizon?

Paras's resignation and subsequent overtures to the Opposition indicate a possible realignment of political forces in Bihar. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav's welcoming stance towards Paras has fueled speculations about the RLJP joining the 'Mahagathbandhan', a grand alliance of opposition parties. This potential shift raises questions about the future of NDA's cohesion in Bihar, especially with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon. Paras's decision to explore options outside the NDA after being offered the post of Bihar Governor by the BJP suggests a strategic recalibration aimed at safeguarding his political interests and those of his party.

Implications for Bihar's Political Landscape

As Pashupati Paras deliberates his next move, the political landscape in Bihar stands at a crossroads. The fallout from the seat-sharing dispute could have far-reaching implications for both the NDA and the Opposition, influencing electoral dynamics and alliance formations. The situation highlights the challenges of managing coalition partnerships, where competing interests and legacy disputes can unsettle long-standing alliances. As Bihar gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, the evolving narrative around Paras's resignation underscores the fluidity and unpredictability of political alignments.