RJD MLC Rambali Singh Disqualified Amid Controversy Over Caste Inclusion

In a recent turn of events, Rambali Singh, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, has been disqualified from his position. This decisive action was taken following a petition filed by RJD's deputy chief whip, Sunil Kumar Singh, leading to Singh's premature departure from his term that was scheduled to last until 2026.

Anti-Party Activities and Caste Controversy

Singh had been embroiled in controversy due to his alleged involvement in anti-party activities. His opposition to the party's stance on the inclusion of certain castes within the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) category had raised eyebrows and strained party relations. Singh had openly protested against the inclusion of Teli, Tamoli, Chaurasia, and Dangi castes in the EBC category, a move that was at odds with his party's viewpoint.

'Murder of Democracy'

Reacting strongly to his disqualification, Singh dubbed it as a 'murder of democracy'. He claimed that he was being penalized for advocating for the rights of EBCs, while other party members from upper castes escaped censure. Singh alleges discrimination by the party, a charge that has added fuel to the already heated issue.

Legal Battle and Future Plans

Despite his disqualification, Singh has pledged to challenge the order in court. His previous attempts at legal recourse, including a padyatra and appeals against the government's decision, have not yielded any relief. Unfazed, he has announced plans to lay siege to the state legislature as part of his continued protest against the party's stance on caste inclusion in the EBC category.