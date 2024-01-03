RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh’s Remarks Ignite Controversy

Following alleged derogatory remarks about Hindu deities by RJD MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, a whirlwind of controversy has swept through Patna. The situation escalated when a local organization, Hindu Shiv Bhavani Sena, announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone daring enough to cut off Singh’s tongue. This shocking declaration is a direct response to Singh’s contentious remarks and the distribution of posters that indirectly questioned the religious beliefs of Hindus.

Raising Eyebrows with Controversial Posters

The posters at the center of this conflict bear images of RJD founder Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, juxtaposing the tolling of temple bells with that of school bells. The provocative implication is that while temples lead to ‘mental slavery,’ schools lead to ‘light.’ This contrast, which suggests that temples are associated with superstition and schools are the beacon of progress and enlightenment, has sparked a fierce backlash among conservative groups.

MLA Singh Fights Back

In the face of this backlash, Singh has made his intentions clear: he plans to file a police complaint against Hindu Shiv Bhavani Sena and seek stern action from the Bihar police chief against the organization’s office-bearers. However, the police have kept their cards close to their chest, choosing not to comment on the matter as of yet.

Statewide Reactions

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP leaders have not mince their words in their criticism of Singh. They argue that the posters, far from being a harmless political statement, were a calculated move to provoke and offend Hindu sentiments. The president of Hindu Shiv Bhavani Sena has affirmed the cash reward announcement, further fueling the storm of controversy surrounding this incident.