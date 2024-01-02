en English
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
RJD Accuses BJP of Misusing Central Investigative Agencies

Manoj Kumar Jha, the national spokesman for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and a member of the Rajya Sabha, has fired a salvo against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of turning India into a ‘police state’. He alleged that central investigative agencies have been weaponized to intensify their actions against opposition leaders, amidst the upcoming Ram temple inauguration.

(Read Also: India Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Cases in Over 200 Days Amid New Variant and Cold Weather)

Central Agencies Used as Political Tools

Jha claimed to have received information from conscientious individuals within these agencies who are unhappy with being used as political tools. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department, he alleged, have been instructed to particularly target opposition leaders in states like Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Targeted Opposition Leaders

The leaders named include Tejashwi Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Hemant Soren, and members of the MK Stalin ministry. This accusation comes amid summons issued to Tejashwi Yadav by the ED in connection with a land-for-jobs scam during the time his father, Lalu Prasad, was the Railway Minister.

(Read Also: Indian Navy Ramps Up Security Measures in Arabian Sea Following Attacks on Merchant Vessels)

BJP’s Response

The BJP has responded by denying the allegations, stating that the agencies operate independently and that only those involved in corruption need to fear them. Jha criticized the BJP’s use of the Ayodhya temple construction for political gain and projected confidence in facing the upcoming political contests, despite the BJP’s denial of any wrongdoing or political interference in the functioning of the central agencies.

In the ever-evolving political landscape, these allegations signal a deepening divide between the BJP and RJD. The situation warrants a close watch as further developments unfold in the run-up to the Ram temple inauguration, a significant event with potential to shape the political dynamics of the country.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

