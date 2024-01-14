Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock

In the annual elections of the District Bar Association Attock, history came alive as Rizwana Raja etched her name in the annals of the association by emerging as the first female President. Raja’s victory, which she achieved with 245 votes, signals a significant shift in a traditionally male-dominated sector and paves the way for more female leadership in the future.

Rizwana Raja: A Beacon of Change

The Advocate District Bar Association Attock has witnessed a monumental change. Advocate Rizwana Raja, in a keenly contested election, outpaced Advocate Ali, who secured 212 votes, to claim the top spot in the association. This victory not only recognizes Raja’s competence but also underscores the Association’s readiness to embrace gender equality and pave the way for a more inclusive future.

Malik Usman Ali Khan: The New General Secretary

Alongside Raja’s historic victory, Malik Usman Ali Khan etched his name as the General Secretary of the Association. Khan, who secured 233 votes, narrowly edged out Malik Rabnawaz Ahyat Advocate, who garnered 230 votes. This election, thus, witnessed a dual celebration for the advocates of Attock.

Celebrations and Commitments

The monumental victory of Rizwana Raja and Malik Usman Ali Khan sparked joyous celebrations at the district Kachhari. The air was filled with the thumping sounds of drums, loud slogans, and the sweet aroma of celebratory treats. Raja, basking in her groundbreaking victory, expressed her gratitude towards the senior lawyers, whose unwavering support was instrumental in her success. She pledged to utilize all resources for the betterment of the District Bar Association and aspires to set an exemplary standard with the cooperation of her fellow lawyers.