Rivers State Political Crisis Deepens Amid Tensions Between Godfather and Godson

In Rivers State, Nigeria, a political feud is escalating between a godfather and his godson, amplifying the tensions despite efforts to align with the president's call for peace. The strain between the two political figures is notably evident from their absence at each other's significant events. The godson did not attend the godfather's end-of-year party, and reciprocally, the godfather was absent at the godson's 49th birthday celebration.

Adding fuel to the fire, an upsurge in abductions in Abuja has led to a blame game between the two camps, with both sides pointing fingers at each other for the security lapses. The situation is further complicated by the godfather's camp criticizing the governor openly, although some have retracted their statements under duress.

Controversial G-9 Commissioners Return

The controversy around the G-9 Commissioners has also intensified, with claims that their return to their positions was not voluntary but coerced. The governor has warned against any form of sabotage within his administration, adding another layer to the political imbroglio.

The political skirmish is seemingly heading towards the forthcoming local council elections, where traditionally the governors select the candidates. However, this time, the opposition and the minister may also wield influence. The governor has hinted at an unexpected resolution to the crisis, leaving political observers in suspense about the future developments.

Legal Battles and Allegations

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Edison Ehie, and five others on charges of alleged involvement in the invasion, vandalism, and arson of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex. The police have accused the defendants of conspiracy, arson, terrorism, attempted murder, and the murder of a police superintendent and five other police informants. Meanwhile, five men have been remanded in custody over their alleged role in the torching of the Assembly complex, with claims of them using various cult groups to wreak havoc in the state.