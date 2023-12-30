en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Rivers State Leaders Criticize Presidential Peace Proclamation Clauses Amid Political Crisis

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:15 pm EST
Rivers State Leaders Criticize Presidential Peace Proclamation Clauses Amid Political Crisis

In an effort to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State, Nigeria, the Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thoughts (CORSLOTS) raised concerns over the presidential peace proclamation. The group, led by convener Sunnie Chukumele, held a press conference in Port Harcourt, expressing their dissatisfaction with clauses 5 and 7 of the peace accord, which they found problematic.

Challenges with the Presidential Peace Proclamation

The coalition argued that the peace deal did not sufficiently address constitutional, judicial, and legal issues surrounding state legislators who switched their political affiliations. They highlighted that Clause 5, which allows state Assembly members to convene in any location, could jeopardize the integrity of the legislative process. They feared this clause could lead to lawmakers deliberating and passing laws in unsuitable locations, such as a beer parlour.

Concerns over Precedents and State’s Reputation

CORSLOTS criticized Clause 6 for its potential to set a precedent of ‘executive cowardice and stupidity’. Furthermore, Clause 7 was seen as implying that only those individuals who resigned their appointments are qualified to serve in the State Executive Council, thereby making the state a ‘laughing stock’.

Support for Peace Efforts Despite Criticism

Despite these criticisms, the coalition acknowledged the importance of the peace efforts, including withdrawals of court actions and the state governor’s visit to his predecessor. They emphasized that peace is paramount and condemned any attempts to introduce sectional and ethnic biases into the political conflict, insisting that it is a Rivers State issue that should be resolved by its people.

Meanwhile, Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Rivers State, spoke about her decision to withdraw her petition at the Supreme Court. She stated that while she believes her mandate was ‘stolen’ and she won in most places, she opted to withdraw her petition to avoid adding to the turmoil in the state. She denied rumors that the governor had bought her over and highlighted the importance of peace for meaningful development in the state.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles

By Salman Khan

Rice Prices in Nigeria Continue to Soar Despite Policy Changes

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Flytime Fest 2023: A Celebration of Afrobeats and Its Rising Global Influence

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Tragic Christmas Eve Assassination of Broadcast Journalist Hilary Nosa Odia

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Governor Otti Honors Deputy Speaker Kalu, Assures Abia's Financial Rea ...
@Investments · 54 mins
Governor Otti Honors Deputy Speaker Kalu, Assures Abia's Financial Rea ...
heart comment 0
TTP Advocates for RFID/e-tags and EITN to Curb Lagos Ports Congestion

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

TTP Advocates for RFID/e-tags and EITN to Curb Lagos Ports Congestion
EFCC Apprehends 16 Internet Fraud Suspects in Kaduna

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

EFCC Apprehends 16 Internet Fraud Suspects in Kaduna
Nollywood Actor Shares Football Aspirations and Hopes for Super Eagles

By Salman Khan

Nollywood Actor Shares Football Aspirations and Hopes for Super Eagles
Tragedy, Politics, and Cultural Milestones: A Recap of Recent Events

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tragedy, Politics, and Cultural Milestones: A Recap of Recent Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
3 mins
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
5 mins
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
7 mins
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
9 mins
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
10 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
10 mins
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
11 mins
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
17 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
17 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
53 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app