Rivers State Leaders Criticize Presidential Peace Proclamation Clauses Amid Political Crisis

In an effort to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State, Nigeria, the Coalition of Rivers State Leaders of Thoughts (CORSLOTS) raised concerns over the presidential peace proclamation. The group, led by convener Sunnie Chukumele, held a press conference in Port Harcourt, expressing their dissatisfaction with clauses 5 and 7 of the peace accord, which they found problematic.

Challenges with the Presidential Peace Proclamation

The coalition argued that the peace deal did not sufficiently address constitutional, judicial, and legal issues surrounding state legislators who switched their political affiliations. They highlighted that Clause 5, which allows state Assembly members to convene in any location, could jeopardize the integrity of the legislative process. They feared this clause could lead to lawmakers deliberating and passing laws in unsuitable locations, such as a beer parlour.

Concerns over Precedents and State’s Reputation

CORSLOTS criticized Clause 6 for its potential to set a precedent of ‘executive cowardice and stupidity’. Furthermore, Clause 7 was seen as implying that only those individuals who resigned their appointments are qualified to serve in the State Executive Council, thereby making the state a ‘laughing stock’.

Support for Peace Efforts Despite Criticism

Despite these criticisms, the coalition acknowledged the importance of the peace efforts, including withdrawals of court actions and the state governor’s visit to his predecessor. They emphasized that peace is paramount and condemned any attempts to introduce sectional and ethnic biases into the political conflict, insisting that it is a Rivers State issue that should be resolved by its people.

Meanwhile, Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 election in Rivers State, spoke about her decision to withdraw her petition at the Supreme Court. She stated that while she believes her mandate was ‘stolen’ and she won in most places, she opted to withdraw her petition to avoid adding to the turmoil in the state. She denied rumors that the governor had bought her over and highlighted the importance of peace for meaningful development in the state.