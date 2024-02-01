Rivers State High Court Prevents Arrest of Chief of Staff amid Political Turmoil

In a significant political event in Nigeria's Rivers State, the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt issued an ex-parte order, effectively preventing the Nigeria Police Force and other security services from apprehending Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara. This judicial move was in response to an ex-parte motion filed by Ehie himself, aimed at stalling any potential arrest in connection to his alleged involvement in the October 2023 arson attack on the state House of Assembly.

Ehie's legal maneuver reflects the deep-seated tensions and power struggles within the political sphere of Rivers State. The presiding judge, Justice Sika Aprioku, granted the ex-parte motion, deferring the hearing on the substantive application to February 6th. This legal response comes in the wake of a Federal High Court in Abuja issuing an arrest warrant for Ehie and others, over their suspected involvement in the arson attack.

The political unrest can be traced back to an explosion at the state assembly building, reportedly linked to an attempt to oust Governor Fubara. This incident implicated individuals aligned with the governor, adding complexity to an already volatile situation. The Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers further inflamed the conflict by urging the Rivers State Police Command to arrest and prosecute Ehie for his alleged role in the building's burning.

The Intricate Interplay of Law and Politics

The court's decision to grant the ex-parte order speaks volumes about the intricate interplay between legal proceedings and political manoeuvring. The narrative unfolding is indicative of a high-stakes power struggle within Rivers State, as seen through the conflicting court orders from the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt. The implications of these legal conflicts stretch beyond Ehie's case, echoing broader tensions and conflicting interests within the state's political landscape.

The timing of these events, coinciding with Ehie's recent appointment as Chief of Staff and the subsequent legal actions against him, further underscores the volatile nature of Rivers State politics. The legal tug-of-war raises questions about which court order the police will ultimately comply with, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.