Nigeria

Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes

In a recent move that signifies a commitment to unity and co-operation, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has initiated a conversation with his counterpart in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri. The crux of their dialogue revolves around the resolution of ongoing legal disputes concerning properties jointly owned by both states. Governor Fubara, during this meeting, underscored the importance of unity and amicability in settling these conflicts.

Strengthening Brotherhood

According to Governor Fubara, the reconciliation process is more than just a formality. He believes it to be a significant stride towards bolstering the brotherhood between the two states. Furthermore, the Governor expressed his gratitude towards Bayelsa State for the support extended during the political crisis in Rivers State. He went on to acknowledge the pivotal role played by President Bola Tinubu in mediating the crisis.

Backing President Tinubu’s Administration

As a mark of solidarity, Governor Fubara affirmed his support for the administration of President Tinubu. He emphasized the importance of peace and stability in Rivers State and its positive impact on the national economy.

Resolution of ongoing disputes

Bayelsa State Governor Diri reciprocated the sentiment, expressing his willingness to collaborate and resolve the ongoing legal battles. Among these are the dispute over the Soku oil wells and a demolished Bayelsa House in Rivers State. Following the meeting, Governor Fubara paid a visit to Senator Azuta Mbata’s residence to celebrate his birthday, further solidifying the growing bonds between the states.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

