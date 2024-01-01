en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control

In the thick of political crisis, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara confidently asserts his authority, claiming victory over his adversaries. The ongoing turmoil, rooted in a disagreement with his predecessor and current Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, led to deep divisions within the state House of Assembly, impeachment threats, and party defections. Despite these challenges, Fubara maintains control, symbolized by the ‘red biro’ with which he signs official state documents.

Tumultuous Times and Mediation Efforts

The conflict escalated when supporters of Wike, initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara, causing a split in the state Assembly. This led to the mass defection of pro-Wike members from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. In response, those loyal to Fubara declared the seats of the defecting members vacant. Amidst the chaos, President Bola Tinubu stepped in, mediating between the battling parties, leading to the withdrawal of the impeachment notice against Governor Fubara.

A Call for Support and a Pledge for Progress

Fubara addressed the political crisis during a crossover church service at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town. He assured his supporters of his continued executive power and called for their unwavering support and prayers. Despite the political turbulence, Fubara expressed his optimism for the year 2024, emphasizing his commitment to the development of Rivers State.

Continuing Struggles and Future Aspirations

As the political chessboard continues to shift, Fubara has remained steadfast in his commitment to Rivers State. He has made it clear that the ongoing political crisis will not disrupt his administration’s tenure. His focus remains on providing quality leadership and continuing the development of the state. He expressed his gratitude towards President Bola Tinubu for his intervention, and urged the people not to be disheartened over the continuing crisis. As the new year dawns, Fubara stands firm, his red biro at the ready, prepared to face any challenge that comes his way.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First Baby of 2024 Welcomed by Nigeria's First Lady Amid Calls for Healthcare Improvement

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Anambra Speaker Pledges Development, Aligns with Governor's Agenda in New Year Message

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Deadlines Announced for Annual Tax Returns in Delta State, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Senator Neda Imasuen Acknowledges Challenges of 2023, Pledges Better Times Ahead

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX ...
@Business · 40 mins
Nigerian Banks Record Significant Growth in 2023, UBA Leads NGX ...
heart comment 0
Massive Fire Razes Orba International Market, Enugu State in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Massive Fire Razes Orba International Market, Enugu State in Nigeria
Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Wizkid Voices His Struggles of 2023 and Expresses Hope for a Brighter 2024
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's 2024 Budget of N28.78 Trillion Signed into Law by President Bola Tinubu
Nasarawa State Governor Pardons 14 Inmates: A New Year’s Gesture of Mercy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nasarawa State Governor Pardons 14 Inmates: A New Year's Gesture of Mercy
Latest Headlines
World News
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
25 seconds
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
1 min
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
2 mins
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
2 mins
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
6 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
8 mins
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
8 mins
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
9 mins
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
10 mins
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
31 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
49 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
56 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app