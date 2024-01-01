Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control

In the thick of political crisis, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara confidently asserts his authority, claiming victory over his adversaries. The ongoing turmoil, rooted in a disagreement with his predecessor and current Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, led to deep divisions within the state House of Assembly, impeachment threats, and party defections. Despite these challenges, Fubara maintains control, symbolized by the ‘red biro’ with which he signs official state documents.

Tumultuous Times and Mediation Efforts

The conflict escalated when supporters of Wike, initiated impeachment proceedings against Fubara, causing a split in the state Assembly. This led to the mass defection of pro-Wike members from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress. In response, those loyal to Fubara declared the seats of the defecting members vacant. Amidst the chaos, President Bola Tinubu stepped in, mediating between the battling parties, leading to the withdrawal of the impeachment notice against Governor Fubara.

A Call for Support and a Pledge for Progress

Fubara addressed the political crisis during a crossover church service at St Paul’s Archdeaconry Parish in Opobo Town. He assured his supporters of his continued executive power and called for their unwavering support and prayers. Despite the political turbulence, Fubara expressed his optimism for the year 2024, emphasizing his commitment to the development of Rivers State.

Continuing Struggles and Future Aspirations

As the political chessboard continues to shift, Fubara has remained steadfast in his commitment to Rivers State. He has made it clear that the ongoing political crisis will not disrupt his administration’s tenure. His focus remains on providing quality leadership and continuing the development of the state. He expressed his gratitude towards President Bola Tinubu for his intervention, and urged the people not to be disheartened over the continuing crisis. As the new year dawns, Fubara stands firm, his red biro at the ready, prepared to face any challenge that comes his way.