Gov Fubara Elevates King Ateke Tom’s Stool to First-Class Status

In a significant move symbolizing peace and progress, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, recently upgraded the traditional stool of the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom, from second to first-class status. This decision, unveiled at a grand ceremony attended by the Okrika Council of Chiefs and local citizens, underscores the administration's commitment to fostering unity and development within the state.

During the ceremony, Governor Fubara highlighted the essence of peace in achieving sustainable development and growth. He noted how the collective feeling of liberation among Rivers people has led to spontaneous thanksgiving services across all 23 Local Government Areas, evidencing organic support for the government’s peace-driven agenda. Fubara’s remarks resonated with the attendees, reinforcing the belief in peace as a crucial foundation for prosperity.

Commitment to Development Projects

Further demonstrating his administration's dedication to enhancing the state’s infrastructure, Governor Fubara promised to initiate significant projects. Among these are the reconstruction of the Isaka Community Landing Jetty and the reactivation of a sand-filling project, both aimed at improving the livelihoods of the local communities. These initiatives, coupled with the stool elevation, are set to invigorate the socio-economic landscape of Rivers State.

The local community, including prominent figures like former Federal Minister of Transport, Chief Abiye Sekibo, expressed overwhelming support for Governor Fubara's leadership. The elevation of King Ateke Tom’s stool not only honors his contributions to peace in the region but also sets a precedent for recognizing leaders who play pivotal roles in community development. As Rivers State looks forward to a peaceful and prosperous future, the administration’s focus on development and unity signals a promising path ahead.

This act of elevating King Ateke Tom’s stool is more than a ceremonial gesture; it's a testament to the power of peace as a catalyst for development. As Rivers State embarks on this new chapter, the implications of such unity and progress resonate far beyond its borders, offering a model of governance that prioritizes harmony and development in equal measure.