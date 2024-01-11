Rivers State Assembly Advances Legislative Reform with Two New Bills

In a significant stride towards legislative reforms, the Rivers State House of Assembly recently held its 90th legislative sitting. Two pivotal bills were introduced at the First Reading, potentially marking the beginning of significant changes in the state’s governance and legal framework.

Amending the Traditional Rulers Law

The Traditional Rulers Law (Amendment) Bill, championed by Hon. Major Jack, seeks to modernise the existing Traditional Rulers Law. This initiative represents a conscious effort to align the law with present-day realities, reflecting the current needs of the traditional rulers and the communities they serve.

Repealing the State-Owned Property Law

Simultaneously, the House is also considering the repeal of a prominent law. The Advertisement and Use of State-Owned Property Prohibition (Repeal) Bill, proposed by Hon. Tonye Smart Adoki, aims to annul the existing Rivers State Advertisement and Use of State-owned Property (Prohibition) Law. The motivation behind this move remains to be fully articulated.

Calling for Accountability

During the same legislative sitting, Speaker Rt. Hon. Chike Martin Amaewhule raised a crucial issue concerning the state’s financial accountability. He demanded an investigation into the delay in the submission of the 2022 audited account of the State by the State Auditor-General. In response, the House granted a three-week deadline to the Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Hon. Major Jack, to report on this matter.

Additionally, the House noted the absence of the State’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the 2024 Appropriation Bill. They resolved to notify Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara about the urgency of their submission. This step was taken in strict adherence to the 1999 Constitution as altered, reinforcing the importance of transparency and accountability in governance.