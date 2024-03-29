Rivers APC Cautions Tinubu Against Aligning with Ex-Atiku Supporters' Overtures

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) raised alarms over attempts by former loyalists of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to curry favor with President Bola Tinubu. In a bold move, ex-Minister Abiye Sekibo and notable figures like Uche Secondus publicly pledged allegiance to Tinubu's administration, sparking skepticism among APC ranks.

Advertisment

Unexpected Allegiance

During a press conference in Port Harcourt, ex-PDP stalwarts including Sekibo, Secondus, Celestine Omehia, and Austin Opara made headlines by expressing their support for President Tinubu's policies. Their appeal for Tinubu to intervene in Rivers State's political dynamics, especially concerning ex-Governor Nyesom Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, was seen as a dramatic shift given their previous allegiance to Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections.

Rivers APC's Skepticism

Advertisment

Reacting to these developments, Tony Okocha, Rivers APC Chairman, during a press statement in Abuja, labeled the former PDP members' support as disingenuous. Okocha highlighted their past criticisms of Tinubu and cautioned the President against their seemingly sudden shift in loyalty. He underscored the group's unwavering support for Atiku in the past elections and suggested their actions were motivated by political expediency rather than genuine support.

Political Maneuvering

This unfolding scenario underscores the complex political maneuvers in Nigeria's post-election landscape. The Rivers APC's outright rejection of the former Atiku loyalists' support for Tinubu signals deep-seated political rivalries and mistrust. As the nation watches, these developments may significantly influence the dynamics within the APC and the broader political realm in Rivers State and beyond.