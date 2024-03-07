Ritchie Kurtenbach Bids for Black Hawk County Board, Emphasizes Safety, Connectivity

Ritchie Kurtenbach, a seasoned labor leader with a 44-year tenure at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 288, has announced his candidacy for the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors. Residing in Waterloo since 1991, Kurtenbach brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision for the community's future. His campaign is built on the promise of enhancing public safety, improving access to county resources, and fostering collaboration with local government entities.

Experienced Leadership in Labor

Kurtenbach's journey with the IBEW and his 27 years as a labor leader have equipped him with the skills necessary for public office. His work as a business manager and market development coordinator underscores his commitment to workers' rights and economic development, making him a strong advocate for labor within the county governance framework.

Three Pillars of Governance

At the heart of Kurtenbach's campaign are three critical issues: bolstering 911 services and public safety, bridging the gap between residents and county resources, and enhancing collaboration with local governments. These priorities reflect his comprehensive approach to addressing the immediate and long-term needs of Black Hawk County's residents. His slogan, "in a world full of problems, be part of the solution," encapsulates his proactive and solution-oriented mindset.

A Vision for Black Hawk County

Kurtenbach envisions a safer, more connected Black Hawk County where every resident can access the resources they need and feel confident in their local government's ability to represent their interests. His candidacy represents not just a bid for a seat on the Board of Supervisors but a commitment to service, leadership, and community improvement.

As the election approaches, Kurtenbach's campaign is poised to make a significant impact on the local political landscape. His leadership experience, combined with a clear focus on safety, connectivity, and government collaboration, sets the stage for a dynamic and responsive governance style that could shape the future of Black Hawk County for years to come.