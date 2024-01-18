Rising UK-Russia Tensions: From Fishing Rights to Tech Inflows

As tensions rise between Russia and the United Kingdom, the Russian government is weighing the possibility of exiting a longstanding Soviet-era fishing agreement that permits British vessels to fish in the Barents Sea. This move is indicative of the escalating friction between the two nations, a relationship that has been notably strained since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The 1956 agreement was established in the aftermath of World War II as a measure to ease post-war tensions, offering UK fishing rights along the coast of the Russian Kola Peninsula and adjacent areas.

A Strained Relationship

The UK, being one of Ukraine’s most ardent supporters, has provided substantial financial aid and imposed sanctions on Russia, further exacerbating the relations between the two countries. The proposed legislation to withdraw from the fishing agreement has been greenlit by Russia’s cabinet and is now awaiting attention by the Kremlin and the rubber-stamp parliament.

The Ukraine Conflict

Amidst these developments, the conflict in Ukraine shows no signs of subsiding. Ukraine continues to defend against fresh Russian offensives after its own counteroffensive failed to secure significant victories. Russia, on the other hand, has escalated its air strikes on Ukrainian population centers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, stressed the importance of a decisive stance on Russian assets frozen in Western banks, proposing their use for Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction. He underscored the financial pressure on Putin and his inner circle as a key strategic pressure point.

Western Technology Reaching Russia

In spite of economic sanctions, Russia continues to receive western technology. Over 7 billion worth of Western tech reached Russia in 2023. Ukraine, which used to be a significant supplier of tech, has ceased backing Russia’s defense industries. Ukraine and NATO have been tracking and targeting Russian weapons production, causing some damage but not ceasing Russian missile production. The quality of new Russian missiles has declined, resulting in some duds. The war in Ukraine has disrupted the Russian economy and led many defense firms to closure.

A Shift in China-Russia Relations

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has fundamentally shifted the relationship between China and Russia, causing ripples in the geopolitical landscape. Despite the ongoing conflict, Russian fishermen caught over 5.3 million tons of fish in 2023, marking a 30-year high. Russia’s self-sufficiency in fish production reportedly exceeds 150%, reflecting the country’s robust fishery sector despite the geopolitical challenges it faces.