Politics

Rising Tide of Expletives in British Politics: A Sign of Times or a Breach of Decorum?

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:15 am EST
Rising Tide of Expletives in British Politics: A Sign of Times or a Breach of Decorum?

In the realm of British politics, an intriguing pattern has recently emerged: the increasing use of expletives by politicians. The appropriateness of swearing in politics has been brought to the forefront, igniting intense discussions across the nation. High-profile figures, such as Home Secretary James Cleverly, have come under fire. Cleverly’s controversial use of an expletive, perceived as a blatant insult to the town of Stockton, led to widespread criticism. However, he maintains that his strong language was aimed at the local MP, not the town itself.

The Swearing Phenomenon

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was also found guilty of complaining on camera. More damning, text messages from No. 10 during the Covid inquiry reveal a penchant for colourful language among politicians. Not all politicians shy away from admitting to their fondness for swearing. Labour MP Jess Philips, for instance, confesses to using expletives quite often, arguing that it makes her more relatable to her constituents.

Swearing and Public Perception

Interestingly, research points to the possible benefits of swearing. It suggests that the use of strong language may actually enhance the persuasiveness of a message. One study even found that a fictitious politician’s blog, peppered with swear words, improved public perception of the politician. But this is not a completely new phenomenon. Historical figures such as Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, and Clement Attlee might have been just as foul-mouthed if they had access to modern communication platforms, according to some experts.

Swearing as a Strategic Tactic

During the Covid inquiry, senior civil servant Helen MacNamara used strong language strategically to highlight the government’s lack of preparedness for the pandemic. At present, the House of Commons attempts to maintain decorum with clear rules against abusive language. The Speaker has the authority to demand the retraction of any unparliamentary words. Yet, the use of swear words in Parliament has seen a slight increase, especially in discussions about the abuse of politicians on social media.

Evolution of Rude Language

The perception of what constitutes rude language has evolved over time, shifting from religious to sexual or scatological terms, according to swearing expert Melissa Mohr. This shift, mirrored in the increasing propensity for politicians to use expletives, is indicative of broader societal changes and attitudes towards language.

Politics Society United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

