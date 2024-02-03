Rising Tensions in India's Opposition Alliance: A Tale of Internal Conflicts

In the pulsating political arena of India, the opposition alliance, once a beacon of unity against common political adversaries, is now struggling to keep its own house in order. Internal conflicts are spilling into the public domain, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party at the heart of the discord.

Mamata Banerjee Castigates Rahul Gandhi

TMC's formidable leader, Mamata Banerjee, has launched a scathing criticism against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. In an unprecedented attack, she labeled him a 'migratory bird,' indicating his sporadic presence in the political landscape and accused him of being more engrossed in staging photo opportunities than engaging in substantial political work.

The Divisive Path

This internal rift within the alliance, marked by open verbal confrontations, raises questions about the potential fractures and the future of this political grouping. Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and a recent joiner of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, added another layer to the complex dynamics by cautioning against the MVA's possible descent into divisions, akin to the INDIA bloc.

Questioning the Electoral Performance

The escalating tensions also bring into focus the electoral performance of the alliance. Banerjee expressed skepticism about the Congress party's ability to secure even 40 seats in the upcoming elections. She further criticized the party for not extending her an official invitation to attend the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, thus highlighting the widening rift. Amidst these developments, the TMC stands firm, emphasizing its capacity to resist the BJP in West Bengal, thus showcasing the shifting power dynamics within the opposition.