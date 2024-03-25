Rising Self-Employment vs Stagnant Formal Jobs in India: Bahutva Karnataka's 2024 Report

On March 11, 2024, Bahutva Karnataka unveiled its report on employment trends, revealing a significant shift towards self-employment amidst stagnant formal job growth. Titled ‘Employment, Wages and Inequality’, the analysis highlights the employment landscape changes since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) took office, scrutinizing the efficacy of job generation and formalization initiatives.

Shift Towards Self-Employment

The report points out a steady increase in self-employment, contrasting it with the stagnant growth in formal sector jobs that offer social security benefits. From 2011-12 to 2022-23, the share of self-employed individuals, especially women, surged, underscoring a transformation in the employment sector. This trend suggests a move away from traditional salaried roles towards more independent work forms, attributed to various factors including insufficient formal job creation and the allure of entrepreneurial autonomy.

Wage Growth and Inequality

Despite a slight improvement in wage earnings when adjusted for inflation, the report identifies a negligible increase, with a significant portion of households still earning below the national floor level minimum wage (NFLMW). This wage stagnation is juxtaposed with a widening income gap, where the wealthiest segments of the population see their income shares grow, leaving the bottom half far behind. The data presents a grim picture of growing economic disparity, challenging the narrative of overall growth and prosperity.

Implications for the Future

The findings from Bahutva Karnataka's report raise critical questions about the future of India's labor market and economic equity. With the general elections approaching, the stagnation in formal employment and the widening income gap could influence public sentiment and policy directions. These trends underscore the need for a reevaluation of employment strategies, focusing on quality job creation and measures to reduce income inequality, ensuring that economic growth benefits all sections of society.