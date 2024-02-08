Rising Mortgage Possessions and Delays in Renters Reform Bill Sparks Concern

In the heart of England, the final quarter of 2023 revealed a disquieting trend: a surge in mortgage possession claims, warrants, and repossessions. According to the Ministry of Justice, the number of mortgage possession claims escalated by 39% year-on-year, reaching a staggering 4,384. This increase, however, was not uniform across all categories.

A Tale of Contrasting Figures

While mortgage possession claims and warrants ascended, with the latter increasing by 3% to 2,201, repossessions by county court bailiffs took a different trajectory. They plummeted by 19%, with only 593 reported incidents. On the other side of the coin, landlord possession claims demonstrated a significant upsurge from 20,457 to 23,382.

This rise was not limited to claims alone. Orders, warrants, and repossessions all followed suit. The median time from claims to mortgage repossessions showed a decrease, whereas the time from claim to landlord repossession displayed an uptick.

The Renters Reform Bill: A Delayed Beacon of Hope

Amidst these unsettling statistics, the Renters Reform Bill, a beacon of hope for many, is experiencing parliamentary delays. This bill, designed to eradicate 'Section 21' eviction notices, allowing landlords to evict tenants without fault, has yet to reach the report stage.

Penny Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons, announced that there is no set date for the bill's return. This delay has sparked criticism from Generation Rent, an advocacy group for renters, who emphasize the ongoing impact of no-fault evictions on homelessness.

The Urgent Plea for Swift Action

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, underscored the urgency of ending no-fault evictions. Since the government's original promise to abolish them, nearly 90,000 households have been evicted, with thousands more at risk as delays continue.

As the numbers of mortgage and landlord possession claims rise, the need for swift and decisive action becomes increasingly apparent. The Renters Reform Bill, delayed but not forgotten, holds the potential to alter the landscape of evictions in England.

In the face of these mounting figures, the question remains: Will the Renters Reform Bill find its footing in time to stem the tide?