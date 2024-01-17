Rising Jobseeker Support Recipients: A Consequence of Previous Government's Economic Mismanagement

The current state of employment support in the nation has become a hot topic as Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston, sheds light on the concerning increase in the number of people reliant on Jobseeker Support. The previous Labour Government's tenure came to an end with a shocking 189,798 individuals dependent on this support, marking a significant rise of 19,695 in just a year.

An Unsettling Legacy

Upston attributes this disconcerting increase to the economic mismanagement by the previous government. She points to a culture of benefit dependency fostered during their reign, which she believes has failed to address the pressing issue of workforce shortages effectively. The current forecast paints a grim picture, predicting the number of Jobseeker Support recipients to reach a staggering 198,500 by January 2025.

Steering Towards a Solution

To combat this issue, Upston outlines a promising new policy dubbed 'Welfare that Works'. The policy aims to provide robust support to young job seekers through the provision of job coaches, personalised employment plans and meticulous needs assessments. The policy represents a shift towards a more structured approach to unemployment, introducing a 'traffic light' system to clarify work preparation obligations for those on Jobseeker Support. This system sets out clear consequences for non-compliance, ensuring those on support are held accountable and are actively working towards employment.

Current Government Actions

The coalition government has already initiated steps to support job seekers, starting with indexing main benefits to inflation and extending the availability of 90-day employment trials. This is part of a broader commitment to reducing unemployment and supporting individuals into suitable work. Upston emphasizes that work is the best route out of hardship, and the government is determined to facilitate this transition for those reliant on Jobseeker support.

Further details on the current state of benefits and the government's plans can be found in the quarterly benefit fact sheets from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).