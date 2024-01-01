en English
Europe

Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Rising Islamophobia in 2023: A Global Concern

In 2023, the world witnessed a disturbing surge in anti-Muslim sentiments, Islamophobia, and far-right rhetoric, most prominently in Europe and the United States. This trend of discrimination, often tacitly or even openly endorsed by governments traditionally seen as champions of freedom, shook the foundations of liberty and tolerance.

Escalation of Discrimination

A particularly glaring example of this was Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip. These included attacks on residential areas, hospitals, schools, and religious sites. Despite the resulting civilian casualties, many Western nations, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Italy, failed to condemn Israel’s actions. This silence was seen by many as an implicit endorsement of these atrocities.

Provocations and Hate Speech

The increasing trend of discrimination was further underscored by the Quran burnings by far-right politicians in Europe, such as Rasmus Paludan in Sweden and Salwan Momika. In one shocking incident, Momika desecrated not just the Quran but also the Iraqi flag under police protection. The U.N. Human Rights Council voiced concerns that such provocations were fueling hate speech and increasing discrimination, planning to discuss religious hate actions in future sessions.

Government-Endorsed Discrimination

In France, the Council of State upheld a ban on the abaya in schools, and the Sports Minister announced a headscarf ban for French female athletes at the Paris Games. These decisions were heavily criticized by the U.N. Human Rights High Commissioner’s spokesperson. Meanwhile, a German report indicated that half of the population harbored anti-Muslim sentiments. To address this rise in Islamophobia, Germany planned to enhance mechanisms and advisory centers.

Surveillance and Secret Investigations

The Netherlands faced criticism for secret investigations on Muslim community leaders, financed by the Dutch Security and Counterterrorism Agency. Even the U.S. was not exempt from this trend. A Human Rights Report by CAIR showed a decrease in anti-Muslim complaints, but a significant rise in the education sector. Moreover, an FBI watchlist leaked by Swiss hackers revealed extensive surveillance of individuals and mosques. This led to a lawsuit by CAIR against the government and various agencies.

In conclusion, the rise in anti-Muslim sentiments, Islamophobia, and far-right rhetoric in 2023 has caused grave concerns about the erosion of freedom and tolerance. The lack of condemnation or even silent endorsement of such acts by governments underscores the urgent need for concrete actions to address this issue.

Europe Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

