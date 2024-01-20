Rising 'Idiotocracy': A Threat to American Democracy?

Imprinted in the matrix of American politics, a phenomenon termed as 'Idiotocracy' is on the rise, shaping the future trajectory of the nation. This trend, marked by an unfortunate disdain for expertise and rationality, was exemplified during the tenure of former President Donald Trump and has found fertile ground among his supporters. As we witness this shift, concerns loom large over the potential shift towards autocracy, theocracy, and plutocracy in the United States—a worrying trend that threatens to undermine democracy.

Supreme Court's Leanings: Indications of a Shift

The recent actions of the Supreme Court stand as testimony to this trend. The apex court, in its apparent readiness to overturn the Chevron Doctrine, exhibits a proclivity for prioritizing political interests over expert scientific opinion on regulatory matters. The doctrine, a decades-old precedent, has been instrumental in regulating complex industries and economies, emphasizing the importance of agency deference.

The Drivers: Oil, Gas, and Self-interest

The oil and gas industry, and figures like Charles Koch, are seen as the driving forces behind this movement. By influencing court decisions and legislations, they aim to prioritize their interests over environmental concerns. This focus on self-interest and profit, over collective well-being and sustainable practices, signals a slide towards plutocracy.

The Assault on Education: A Strategic Move

Simultaneously, wealthy influencers are launching an assault on education, promoting low-information schools and undermining the authority of professional educators. By creating a populace less capable of critical thought, they are bolstering the strength of Idiotocracy. This deliberate undermining of education, coupled with attacks on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, is a strategic move designed to mold a citizenry that aligns with their interests.

As we stand at this critical juncture, the words of Benjamin Franklin echo ominously - the republic is ours to keep. But to do so, a well-informed and rational citizenry is indispensable. Without it, the risk of losing democratic principles to more authoritarian, theocratic, or plutocratic forms of governance increases, jeopardizing the very foundations of the republic.