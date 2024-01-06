en English
Iran

Iran Faces Wave of Public Discontent Due to Economic Woes and Government Inaction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
Iran Faces Wave of Public Discontent Due to Economic Woes and Government Inaction

In a surprising turn of events in Kerman, Iran, a group of hardliners interrupted a speech by Major General Hossein Salami, the chief of the Revolutionary Guards.

The interruption, marked by fervent chants demanding revenge, highlighted the escalating disillusionment among hard-line loyalists with the Iranian government’s response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a highly influential commander, four years ago.

A leaked document from Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), provides a glimpse into the alarming rise in public discontent and potential social unrest in Iran.

Factors such as a deteriorating economy, crippling U.S. sanctions, and government mismanagement have contributed to the dissatisfaction. The document reveals a staggering 300% increase in public discontent in the past year, with inflation soaring and stock prices plummeting.

Protests against the government’s policies are on the rise, and skepticism regarding the establishment’s claims resonates with 53% of the populace.

The document quotes officials acknowledging the surge in protests and the shrinking purchasing power of Iranians. Iran’s Supreme Leader has admitted that U.S. sanctions and government mismanagement are significant contributors to the country’s economic woes.

Iran Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Iran

