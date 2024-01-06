Iran Faces Wave of Public Discontent Due to Economic Woes and Government Inaction

In a surprising turn of events in Kerman, Iran, a group of hardliners interrupted a speech by Major General Hossein Salami, the chief of the Revolutionary Guards.

The interruption, marked by fervent chants demanding revenge, highlighted the escalating disillusionment among hard-line loyalists with the Iranian government’s response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, a highly influential commander, four years ago.

A leaked document from Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), provides a glimpse into the alarming rise in public discontent and potential social unrest in Iran.

Factors such as a deteriorating economy, crippling U.S. sanctions, and government mismanagement have contributed to the dissatisfaction. The document reveals a staggering 300% increase in public discontent in the past year, with inflation soaring and stock prices plummeting.

Protests against the government’s policies are on the rise, and skepticism regarding the establishment’s claims resonates with 53% of the populace.

The document quotes officials acknowledging the surge in protests and the shrinking purchasing power of Iranians. Iran’s Supreme Leader has admitted that U.S. sanctions and government mismanagement are significant contributors to the country’s economic woes.

