Rising Death Toll Under Tinubu: 6,931 Killed in Nigeria in 10 Months, Senators Demand Action

Recent data reveals a concerning surge in violence across Nigeria, with 6,931 fatalities reported in President Bola Tinubu's first 10 months, marking a critical period of insecurity that surpasses former President Goodluck Jonathan's record but falls short of Muhammadu Buhari's. The alarming statistics, combined with recent tragic incidents such as the killing of 17 military personnel in Delta State, have propelled the Northern Senators Forum to call for immediate and decisive action to curb the violence.

Unprecedented Surge in Violence

Since May 2023, Nigeria has witnessed an alarming rise in deaths due to insecurity, with a significant number of casualties reported each month. This period has seen various forms of violence, including terrorist attacks, banditry, and communal clashes, contributing to the high death toll. The situation has prompted military operations that resulted in the neutralization of hundreds of terrorists and bandits, yet the security challenges persist, affecting many states across the country.

Senators Call for Decisive Action

The Northern Senators Forum, deeply concerned by the continuous wave of killings and kidnappings, especially in the North, has voiced its demand for urgent measures to address the crisis. Their call to action follows a series of tragic events, including the mass abduction of students and staff from a Kaduna school and several other high-profile kidnappings and attacks, highlighting the dire need for effective security strategies.

Government's Response and Public Outcry

In response to the escalating violence, the National Assembly has engaged in multiple discussions with security chiefs, and President Tinubu has issued orders to confront and halt the trend. However, the effectiveness of these measures remains to be seen, as the nation continues to grapple with the challenge of securing lives and property. The public's growing concern and the senators' demands underscore the urgency of finding lasting solutions to Nigeria's security dilemma.

As Nigeria faces this critical juncture, the actions taken by the government and security forces in the coming months will be crucial in determining the country's trajectory towards peace and stability. The call from the Northern Senators Forum serves as a reminder of the pressing need to address the root causes of insecurity and to implement comprehensive strategies that will safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens.