Rising Cargo Clearance Costs and Exchange Rate Fluctuations Trouble Nigerian Shippers

The National Shippers Association of Nigeria (NSAN) recently voiced their concerns over the escalating costs of cargo clearance and the volatile exchange rates, which have significantly impacted manufacturers and the broader economy. During their maiden press conference in Lagos, key figures from the association, including President General Innocent Akuvue and Secretary General Ijeoma Ezeasor, shed light on the pressing issues facing shippers today.

Exchange Rate Crisis and Government Policies

Innocent Akuvue, President General of NSAN, pinpointed the protracted exchange rate crisis as a major hurdle for the association's members, including exporters, importers, and manufacturers. He noted that this financial instability has not only affected the cost of doing business but also the ability to clear goods efficiently at Nigerian ports. Furthermore, Akuvue criticized the government for its inconsistent policies, which have been implemented without adequate consultation with stakeholders, adding another layer of complexity to the already challenging logistics and infrastructure issues at the ports.

Impact on Manufacturers and the Economy

Ijeoma Ezeasor, NSAN's Secretary General and a director at Cutix Plc, highlighted the dire consequences of these challenges on manufacturers. With warehouses filled to capacity because Nigerians cannot afford to buy products, the industry faces a significant backlog. Goods ordered and paid for during the COVID-19 pandemic are now arriving, but clearing them has become an uphill battle due to the new rate adjustments. This scenario underscores the broader economic implications, with potential long-term effects on the manufacturing sector's sustainability and growth.

Call for Action and Policy Reevaluation

The NSAN's criticism extends to the operations of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), established by former President Muhammad Buhari in 2016 to ease doing business in Nigeria. According to Jonathan Nicol, a chieftain of the association, the council's objectives have been largely unmet, particularly in the context of bureaucratic constraints that continue to hamper business operations. The association calls for a reevaluation of government policies and a more inclusive approach to policy formulation that considers the input of all stakeholders. The dialogue with Customs management to address fluctuating exchange rates and the complex clearance process is seen as a crucial step towards mitigating the current challenges.

As the shippers navigate through these turbulent waters, the collective hope is for a resolution that balances the needs of the business community with the economic realities of the nation. The unfolding situation underscores the critical need for coherent strategies that foster a conducive business environment, ensuring the long-term viability of the Nigerian economy.