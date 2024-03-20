Rising Bharat Summit 2024: Pompeo Endorses Trump, Modi's Keynote, India's Global Ascent

The Rising Bharat Summit 2024, commencing on March 19 in New Delhi, brought together global leaders, including former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss India's expanding role on the world stage. Pompeo praised the Trump administration's foreign policies, while Modi is set to conclude the summit with a vision for India's future.

Global Perspectives on India's Ascent

Day two of the summit featured discussions on India's geopolitical stance, with Pompeo asserting the effectiveness of Trump's policies in reducing Chinese influence and extremism in Pakistan. Esteemed guests, including EAM S. Jaishankar and cricket legends AB de Villiers and Brett Lee, further enriched the dialogue, highlighting India's cultural and economic growth. Modi's forthcoming address is anticipated to encapsulate India's strategy for leading global prosperity.

Domestic Triumphs and Future Ambitions

Discussions extended to India's domestic achievements over the last 20 years, with notable progress in economic development and a move away from colonial legacies. Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, emphasized the eradication of dynasty politics in Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for democracy and growth. The summit also shed light on India's aspirations to become the third-largest economy, buoyed by Modi's governance and strategic initiatives.

Technological and Economic Innovations

Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream11, highlighted the 'Jio effect' and its transformative impact on internet accessibility, propelling India's digital revolution. The discussion also ventured into the realms of AI, gaming, and the semiconductor industry, underscoring the significant contributions of technological advancements to India's economic landscape. The inclusion of women in gaming and the potential for job creation in the fashion industry further demonstrated India's diverse growth avenues.

As the Rising Bharat Summit 2024 concludes, the insights garnered from global and domestic leaders underscore India's pivotal role in shaping a prosperous and secure future. The discussions not only reflected on past achievements but also charted a course for India's ascent as a formidable global power, fostering optimism for the nation's trajectory towards unparalleled growth and innovation.