Rising Bharat Summit 2024: PM Modi Vows Zero Tolerance on Terrorism, Cites Balakot

At the heart of the Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful message on national security, emphasizing that 'new India' will not tolerate terrorism and will retaliate with full force. This stance was echoed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who pointed out the firm positioning of terrorism in the India-Pakistan relationship.

PM Modi's Stand Against Terrorism

During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of national security as the cornerstone of development. He referenced the Balakot airstrikes as a testament to India's resolve against terrorism, illustrating how 'new India' responds with unwavering determination. Modi's speech highlighted the nation's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and ensuring peace, which he deemed essential for the country's progress.

India-Pakistan Relations: A New Paradigm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shed light on the changed dynamics of India-Pakistan relations. By placing terrorism squarely at the center of bilateral ties, Jaishankar indicated a shift towards formal and minimal engagement with Pakistan. His remarks at the Rising Bharat Summit also touched upon sensitive issues like Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), suggesting that India's foreign policy is taking a definitive stand on contentious matters.

Implications for Regional Stability and Development

The assertive statements from both PM Modi and Minister Jaishankar at the Rising Bharat Summit 2024 send a clear message to the international community about India's stance on terrorism and its impact on regional stability. This approach, focusing on security and a strong response to terrorism, is likely to influence India's diplomatic relations and its role in fostering regional development. The emphasis on a 'new India' that is secure and resilient could pave the way for a new era of prosperity, driven by peace and stability.