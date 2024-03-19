Rising Bharat Summit 2024: India's Journey to Technological Self-Reliance and Global Influence

The Rising Bharat Summit 2024, a prestigious event hosted by News18, is set to unfold in New Delhi on March 19-20, bringing together a galaxy of influential figures to discuss India's trajectory as a burgeoning global power. This year's summit, themed around India's technological self-reliance and its expanding role on the international stage, will feature a noteworthy lineup of speakers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and various global dignitaries.

Leadership and Vision for a New India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to deliver the keynote address, underlining the government's commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statements at the summit have already set a positive tone, highlighting the significant strides in mobile and electronics manufacturing, defense exports, and the anticipated launch of India's first indigenous semiconductor chip by December 2024. Such advancements are emblematic of India's progress towards technological self-reliance, spurred by visionary leadership and policy.

Global Perspectives and Collaborations

The summit will not only focus on India's internal achievements but also its interactions and collaborations on the global stage. With the participation of international figures like former U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, the discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of issues from security to sustainable development. These dialogues aim to position India as a key player in shaping a more equitable and sustainable global future.

Cultural and Economic Discourse

Beyond the technological and political, the Rising Bharat Summit 2024 will also delve into India's rich cultural heritage and its impact on the global cultural landscape. Influencers, historians, and artists will share their perspectives on India's cultural contributions, while business leaders discuss the country's growing influence in global markets. The summit promises to be a comprehensive exploration of India's multifaceted ascent on the world stage.

The Rising Bharat Summit 2024 is poised to offer insightful reflections on India's journey towards becoming a self-reliant technological powerhouse and a pivotal global player. By examining the intersections of policy, innovation, and culture, the summit will underscore India's role in leading for global good, setting the stage for thoughtful discussions on its future direction and impact.