Rising Accusations of Torture in Syria's Idlib Spark Protests Against HTS Rule

In Syria's militant-held northwest, accusations of human rights violations by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have led to rare protests, following the death of a local man in detention. Ahmed Al Hakim's brother, Abdel Kader, 27, died under torture in HTS custody, igniting demonstrations across Idlib province against the group's brutal tactics, reminiscent of the Assad regime's repressions.

Crackdown and Accusations

Since last year, HTS has intensified its crackdown on suspected "agents" for Damascus or foreign governments, resulting in hundreds of civilians, fighters, and even prominent HTS members being detained without transparency. This campaign has spurred widespread accusations from residents and activists, alongside the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, about the increase in torture and other rights violations under HTS's governance. Abdel Kader's death has particularly triggered protests in Idlib, demanding the release of detainees and reforms in HTS's security operations.

Public Outcry and HTS's Response

The protests have seen daily demonstrations in towns and villages, with chants against HTS leader Abu Mohammed Al-Jolani. In response, Jolani conceded that the protesters' demands were largely justified, announcing a restructuring of the security force overseeing the prisons. HTS's media office stated the group is seriously examining the demands, planning to improve prison infrastructure and tighten security operations. Despite these promises, the release of 420 prisoners this month has done little to quell the discontent among the population.

Voices of the Victims

Family members of detainees and former prisoners have shared harrowing accounts of the conditions and treatment in HTS detention centers. Noha Al Atrash, whose husband has been detained multiple times on unfounded accusations, participates in protests demanding his release. She, along with her children, was detained for seeking information about her husband. International bodies, including the UN's independent commission of inquiry on Syria, have indicated that HTS's actions may amount to war crimes, including torture and unlawful deprivation of liberty. Syrians for Truth and Justice has called for the collection of credible evidence for potential future investigations.

As Syrians grapple with the reality of being ruled by methods they once rose up against, the protests in Idlib signify a critical moment of resistance against HTS's reign of fear. The situation underscores the ongoing struggle for justice and human rights in a region marred by conflict and repression.