Rishi Sunak's 'Zombie Parliament': Historic Low in Commons Working Hours Sparks Criticism

Under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration, the House of Commons has witnessed a significant decline in the average working day, setting a 25-year record for brevity. According to a Financial Times analysis, the current parliamentary session, which began in November, has seen an average sitting day of merely 7 hours and 9 minutes. This development has fuelled opposition claims of a 'zombie parliament,' highlighting an apparent lack of substantial legislative action and an administration that seems to be losing momentum.

Record Low Working Hours

The Financial Times' scrutiny of parliamentary data spanning over two decades reveals this session's average working length as the shortest since the advent of New Labour in 1997. Critics, including both Conservative insiders and opposition members, argue that this reflects a broader issue of dwindling legislative ambition, with the Commons often adjourning early or dedicating time to less critical debates. For instance, a recent session concluded before 4 PM, and another allocated almost five hours to a general farming debate, underscoring the perceived legislative slowdown.

Government's Defense and Legislative Agenda

In response to these critiques, spokespeople for Commons leader Penny Mordaunt have pointed to a 'packed' legislative schedule, citing significant bills related to asylum seekers and international trade agreements. However, even within the Conservative Party, there's a sense of an underwhelming legislative pipeline, with some MPs preferring to focus on constituency work ahead of an anticipated general election. Opposition parties, meanwhile, ridicule the government's priorities, highlighting pressing issues like GP access and the cost of living crisis that remain unaddressed.

Implications and Political Strategies

The perception of a 'zombie parliament' not only reflects on the government's legislative effectiveness but also hints at strategic positioning ahead of the general election. With Labour leading in the polls, there's a palpable 'end of term' atmosphere among Conservative MPs, possibly explaining the reduced enthusiasm for extensive parliamentary sessions. Despite the introduction of new bills and the passage of some legislation, the session's legislative output remains a focal point of criticism from both the opposition and some Conservative ranks, suggesting a complex interplay of political strategy, public policy priorities, and parliamentary dynamics.