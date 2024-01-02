en English
Politics

Rishi Sunak’s Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Rishi Sunak’s Uphill Battle Ahead of UK General Election

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is grappling with a multitude of challenges as he prepares for the UK’s first general election in five years, expected within the next 10 months. His struggle to boost low poll ratings is further exacerbated by his inability to completely stop illegal migrant crossings via small boats across the English Channel, a key promise of his administration.

Leadership Challenges

Speculation about the timing of the election has been rife, with May and October/November being the possible options. Sunak is under pressure from the Conservative party to avoid holding the election after another summer of Channel boat crossings. The possibility of a May election is being considered to make Sunak appear decisive and avoid accusations of clinging on until the last possible moment. However, this comes with significant risks as the Conservative party trails behind the Labour opposition in the polls by 15-20 points.

Unresolved Issues

Despite Sunak’s efforts to clear a substantial backlog of 112,000 asylum seeker applications, 4,500 cases remain unresolved. The situation hasn’t been helped by Home Secretary James Cleverly’s unrealistic pledge to reduce boat crossings to zero and recent gaffes. A turnaround to close the wide margin in polls would require something close to a miracle.

Efforts and Expectations

Sunak aims to fulfil the five promises he made at the inception of his leadership, which include economic improvements and NHS service enhancements. Positive developments include a drop in inflation to 3.9 percent and potential interest rate reductions. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s upcoming budget speech is anticipated to provide relief by reducing taxes and addressing the national debt. However, ongoing issues such as NHS waiting lists, exacerbated by junior doctors’ strikes, continue to pose challenges for Sunak as he strives to gain the public’s trust.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

