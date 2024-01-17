Rishi Sunak Faces Political Challenge Amid Rwanda Bill Safety Rebellion

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is embroiled in a significant political challenge, as the Safety of Rwanda Bill triggers strife within the Conservative Party. This contentious piece of legislation, back in the Commons, has caused infighting and put Sunak's leadership to the test. The bill, which aims to salvage a controversial deportation plan blocked by the Supreme Court, is facing opposition from factions within the party, including right wingers and One Nation moderates.

Advertisment

The Bill and the Rebellion

Rebellious amendments to the bill have been defeated, yet a significant revolt involving around 60 Tory MPs raises concern. Even if the bill passes, it may prove costly for Sunak, risking the public's trust on the contentious issue of migration. The most vocal rebels include MPs such as Suella Braverman and Robert Jenrick, who have issued warnings to Sunak as the bill endures another round of votes in the Commons.

The Bill's Implications

Advertisment

The bill, facing vehement opposition, has witnessed various amendments being voted on and subsequently rejected. Despite threats to dismantle the bill, it appears that the government may have emerged victorious in this battle, albeit with some inflicted damage. The contentious bill's success or failure has far-reaching political implications, with potential repercussions within the party, a possible rise of the Reform party, and a shift towards more extreme views and policies.

The Humanitarian Concerns

The Safety of Rwanda Bill has faced criticism for its potential to undermine international treaties and humanitarian principles. The UK government maintains that its treaty with Rwanda allows it to enact a law declaring Rwanda a safe destination, thereby bypassing sections of UK human rights law concerning asylum claims related to Rwanda. However, the bill's critics, including Simon Clarke, the MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, argue that it fails to deliver as intended and requires amendments to address critical gaps in the legislation.