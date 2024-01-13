Rishi Sunak’s Military Decision in Yemen Evokes Echoes of Thatcher’s Falklands War

In a move that has left netizens drawing parallels to Margaret Thatcher’s actions during the 1982 Falklands War, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently ordered a series of air and cruise missile strikes on Yemen. This decision came in response to the Houthi rebels’ continued assaults on ships in the Red Sea, a strategic waterway accounting for about 15% of global seaborne trade. The military action, carried out on January 12, 2024, was a joint effort by the UK and the US, with supporting roles played by allies including Bahrain, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Pre-election Military Maneuvers

With the UK general elections on the horizon, Rishi Sunak’s military decision has sparked speculations. Observers suggest that Sunak may be hoping to mirror Thatcher’s success, where her decisive action in the Falklands War garnered significant public support and played a crucial role in her subsequent electoral victory.

A Defensive Strategy

Speaking from Ukraine, Sunak defended the bombings, saying the strikes were a necessary act of self-defense aimed at de-escalating tensions and ensuring the safety of commercial shipping. He urged the Houthi rebels to cease their disruptive actions. But this move has not been without criticism. Many MPs have questioned the strikes, expressing skepticism and calling for the recall of parliament to discuss the action.

International Reactions and Future Implications

The US, too, stands united with the UK, warning of possible further action if required. This joint military intervention has, however, stirred concerns about the potential for the US to be drawn into a protracted conflict in the Middle East. Russia has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the strikes, and Saudi Arabia has voiced significant concern. Amidst all this, the UN Security Council passed a resolution demanding an immediate end to Houthi attacks.

The global community watches with bated breath as the situation unfolds, waiting to see how these actions will shape the future stability of the region and the political landscape of the UK.