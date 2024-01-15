Rishi Sunak’s Leadership Crisis: A Falling Star in the Conservative Party

In a remarkable political twist, Rishi Sunak, once touted as a hopeful leader for the Conservative Party, now finds himself in a precarious position. A stark contrast from the optimism of a year ago, today’s reality paints a grim picture of declining support and eroding faith in his leadership. This political downturn is attributed to a mix of contentious issues, from immigration policies to the Prime Minister’s campaigning style, all converging to create a storm of discontent among Conservative Party supporters and the public at large.

The Fall from Grace

At the heart of the discontent is the party’s handling of the immigration policies, particularly the controversial Rwanda bill. This bill, aimed at curtailing small boat crossings by deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda, has been met with resistance from within the party. Conservative rebels, including junior ministers and Tories on the payroll, threaten to abstain or support amendments, thereby potentially torpedoing the legislation. Their contention is that the bill does not go far enough in thwarting international courts’ interference in the government’s deportation attempts.

Struggle for Balance

The challenge for Sunak extends beyond the immigration issue. There is also growing discontent among Tory homeowners over the Prime Minister’s green policies. The proposed bans on gas boilers and petrol cars, part of the drive towards net zero, have failed to resonate with the majority of homeowners. Despite promises of a ‘more pragmatic, proportionate and realistic approach’, Sunak’s insistence on pressing ahead with these measures has further alienated this significant demographic.

A Dark Forecast

Adding to Sunak’s woes is a ‘brutal’ poll by YouGov’s MRP, indicating a potential downfall for the party. The poll suggests a loss of nearly 200 seats for the Tories in the next General Election, propelling Sir Keir Starmer to a 120-seat majority. This projected result would mark the biggest collapse in support for a governing party since 1906, triggering speculation among Conservative MPs about changing the leader to avert a disaster at the general election.

Without a radical shift in approach, Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Prime Minister may be defined by failure, marked by an inability to resurrect a faltering Conservative Party. This decline is not only an indictment of the party’s current trajectory but also reflects the dissatisfaction of Brexit backers from the 2016 referendum, whose growing disillusionment has significantly contributed to the nationwide collapse of Conservative support.