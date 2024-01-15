en English
Elections

Rishi Sunak’s Leadership Challenge: Steering the Conservatives Through Crisis

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:42 pm EST
The uncertainty surrounding the next General Election in the UK has Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing a significant challenge. Previously considered a narrow contender for victory, his chances have dwindled dramatically due to his handling of immigration issues and his campaigning style. As the Conservative Party’s leader, the pressure is on for Sunak to steer the party away from a potential implosion before the imminent election.

Declining Support for the Conservatives

A recent YouGov MRP poll illustrates a nationwide collapse in support for the Conservatives, specifically among those who supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum. The timing of the election, speculated to be held in May, November, or later in the year, has heightened tensions. Winter elections traditionally favor the Conservative Party due to their smaller membership, but current polling puts Labour significantly ahead.

Challenges With the Rwanda Bill

Further complicating matters is Sunak’s Rwanda Bill, which aims to curb small boat crossings. The Bill has received opposition from right wing party members who argue that it does not do enough to prevent interference by international courts in government attempts to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. While Sunak has warned that further movement on the Bill could risk Rwanda pulling out of the deal, over 50 Tories on the right of the party are backing amendments that seek to ignore international law and limit asylum seekers’ rights to appeal against flights to Kigali.

Environmental Concerns

Sunak has also come under scrutiny for his perceived avoidance of green policy scrutiny. His government’s delay in appointing a successor to Lord Deben as chair of the independent climate change committee has raised concerns among environmentalists and experts, potentially damaging the UK’s reputation as a climate change leader. This delay, coupled with the recent resignation of the committee’s chief executive, Chris Stark, has further fueled criticism.

Without a radical shift in Sunak’s approach, the future of the Conservative Party seems bleak. The Prime Minister’s strategies and decisions in the coming months will be critical in determining whether he will be remembered as the leader who presided over the further decline of an already weakened Conservative Party.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

