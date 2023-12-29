Rishi Sunak’s Approval Rating Hits Record Low Within His Own Party

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s approval rating within his own party reached an all-time low at the close of this year. The once-popular Conservative leader has faced a significant decline in support, as evidenced by the latest Cabinet League Table survey conducted by the influential ConservativeHome website. Sunak’s approval rating plunged to a record low of minus 26.5 in December, a marked decrease from the previous month’s minus 25.4.

A Leadership in Crisis

This downturn in approval is not an isolated incident. It underlines a broader crisis of confidence within the Conservative Party. As the head of the Party, Sunak’s declining popularity may reflect broader discontent with the leadership. Sunak, who has been unable to steer the party’s fortunes, is now second from the bottom in the Cabinet League table, with only Immigration Minister Michael Tomlinson ranking below him. The overall satisfaction ratings for cabinet members have also seen a significant drop, with only 17 members scoring more than 10 points.

Challenges Ahead

The dwindling support from within his own party underlines the challenges Sunak faces as he leads the country into what is widely anticipated to be an election year. The Prime Minister’s unworkable policies, numerous policy reversals, and failure to deliver on promises have not only caused public dislike but also discontent within his own party. His constant public appearances, rather than boosting his image, are seen to have only added to the irritation of the voting public.

Implications for Upcoming Elections

The approval ratings are significant as they reflect the sentiments of Conservative Party members, which could be a crucial factor for Sunak’s leadership and the party’s performance in any forthcoming elections. This data implies that Sunak will need to address internal party concerns and bolster his standing to effectively govern and campaign in the potential election period. The question that remains is whether Sunak can regain the trust of his party and the public, turning around his fortunes in time for the anticipated elections.