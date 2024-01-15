Rishi Sunak Highlights ‘Brexit Benefit’ during Leigh-on-Sea Visit

On a cold morning, the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, made his way to Leigh-on-Sea, a charming seaside town in south Essex. His visit was not merely a courtesy call but a mission to underscore a ‘Brexit benefit’ that had surfaced in the form of large beds of rare shellfish discovered in the Thames estuary. This was an opportunity presented to him by Anna Firth, the Southend West MP, who believed her constituency held a positive tale of post-Brexit Britain.

Engaging with the Local Community

Throughout his visit, Sunak demonstrated an engaging approach, interacting with local residents and businesses. He took this opportunity to address the bubbling issues at hand, including immigration. In a question-and-answer session held at a local cafe, alongside Home Secretary James Cleverly, he emphasized the government’s commitment to ‘stop the boats’ and uphold fairness in the country’s immigration policy.

A Dialogue with the Press and Factory Visit

Following the cafe event, Sunak continued on his journey, making his way to a nearby restaurant. Here, he faced reporters, answering their questions with a composed demeanor. His visit didn’t stop there. He proceeded to a seafood processing factory, where he engaged with workers, listened to their concerns, and posed for pictures. It was a true testament to his commitment to understanding the ground realities of his policies.

Concluding the Visit

The Prime Minister’s visit concluded with a walk along the Thames Estuary, giving him a firsthand glimpse of the ‘Brexit benefit’ he had come to celebrate. His departure, escorted by police outriders, marked the end of a day spent in close connection with the people and places that form the fabric of south Essex.