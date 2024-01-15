Rishi Sunak Faces Tory Rebellion Over Controversial Rwanda Asylum Bill

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braces for a confrontation with the conservative faction of his own party, the Tory right-wingers, over the proposed Rwanda asylum bill. This legislation, a crucial part of Sunak’s policy agenda, has been the epicenter of significant debate within the political landscape.

Controversial Legislation and Internal Opposition

The Rwanda asylum bill intends to enable the transfer of asylum seekers to Rwanda, a policy that has both supporters and detractors. The right-wing members of the Conservative Party, however, pose a significant hurdle for Sunak as he attempts to advance this contentious policy. The proposed legislation is designed to prevent individual legal appeals by asylum seekers against their removals to Kigali. Over 50 Tory MPs have backed right-wing amendments to the bill, seeking to disapply international law and limit asylum seekers’ rights.

Consequences of the Bill and Tory Rebellion

Six asylum seekers from Rwanda have been granted sanctuary in the UK, thus challenging the government’s assertion that Rwanda is a safe third country for asylum seekers. Experts suggest this could potentially open the door for appeals against deportation to Rwanda. The looming rebellion from Tory MPs and the consequent impact on passing the legislation highlight the underlying complexities.

Implications on Rishi Sunak’s Legacy

The proposed Rwanda Bill is a testament to Sunak’s emphatic focus on curbing migration, one of his top priorities. Yet, the bill has been denounced for dehumanizing asylum seekers and infringing upon international humanitarian law. The slow asylum processes and the looming threat of being transferred to Rwanda have triggered insecurity among those awaiting a decision, with over 4,500 cases still pending. The bill, along with the government’s migration policies, form part of a broader culture war discourse within the Conservative Party, potentially shaping Sunak’s legacy in British politics.