Politics

Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill

In a significant development in the UK’s political landscape, Rishi Sunak, the leader of the Conservative Party, is preparing for a clash with right-wing members of his party over a contentious asylum bill.

The proposed legislation, which suggests sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, has sparked a heated debate within the party and the public, raising concerns about human rights and ethical implications.

Rishi Sunak is under pressure from conservative right-wing members to strengthen the Rwanda bill, with more than 50 Tory MPs publicly supporting amendments to the legislation.

These amendments seek to disregard international law and curtail the rights of asylum seekers, igniting a battle within the party.

The bill’s vote this week is expected to pass with minimal amendments, as per government insiders. However, if the rebels succeed in blocking the bill, it could trigger chaos and divisions within the party.

Politics United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

