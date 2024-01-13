Rishi Sunak Authorizes Yemen Airstrikes Amid Ukraine Visit and Domestic Policy Challenges

In a significant display of military authority, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has authorized airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen. The decision, made amidst his diplomatic visit to Ukraine, comes as a response to the rebels’ threats to Red Sea shipping lanes, a critical international trade route. In a joint operation, UK and US forces have executed more than 60 air and sea strikes on Houthi military and logistical sites.

Decision-making on the Move

The pivotal decision was made in transit, during a private flight to Poland and again in a luxurious train compartment en route to Kyiv. Sunak was accompanied by senior defense officials and his aides, including National Security Adviser Sir Tim Barrow and Vice Chief of the Defence Staff Gwyn Jenkins. Their discussions resulted in decisive military action to safeguard international trading interests.

Addressing Global Challenges in Ukraine

During his visit to Ukraine, Sunak unveiled an additional £2.5 billion in military support, underlining the UK’s commitment to security in the region. Beyond financial aid, the Prime Minister engaged in discussions on a range of global challenges. These included the ongoing instability in Yemen, the war in Gaza, the rising threat from China, and the potential implications of a second Trump presidency in the US.

Wrestling with Domestic Politics

Back home, Sunak faces a political challenge of his own. The Safety of Rwanda Bill, a controversial piece of legislation aimed at sending migrants to Rwanda, has drawn criticism within his party. Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, along with other Conservative MPs, seeks to amend the bill. Sunak’s strategy to win support involves ensuring the legislation will bypass European Court of Human Rights intervention in extradition flights. The Prime Minister has expressed frustration with legal obstacles to immigration control and warned against a Labour government under Sir Keir Starmer, predicting it would lead to increased migration from the EU.